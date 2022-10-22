Ravens activate RB Gus Edwards off PUP; RB J.K. Dobbins to injured reserve

Reinforcements for the Ravens running back corps have arrived as running back Gus Edwards has been activated off the Player Unable to Perform list (PUP). The Ravens also placed running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

This means we could see Edwards as early as Sunday, when the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. It would be a significant addition as the Browns’ run defense is ranked No. 30 in DVOA. However, it’s unlikely we see too much action from Edwards as the Ravens have ‘ramped-up’ workloads for every one of their big-name players since rejoining the roster in 2022. Dobbins received a light workload, left tackle Ronnie Stanley rotated in and out on drives and cornerback Marcus Peters was also on a pitch count when returning.

Another big factor for any workload from Edwards would be the fact they play two games in five days, as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. If Edwards were to play, it would be in short-yardage and possibly goal line situations. In the mean time, they’ll utilize running backs Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis.

The placement of Dobbins on injured reserve means he will be out for quite some time. It’s hard to see Dobbins getting back on the field this season as he recovers from another knee surgery. The Ravens were protective of his health over the past few months and yet he still needed a clean-up after a handful of games. They could consider it a wash and give him an entire year to rest, rehab and get to 100-percent entering next season.