Previewing the Ravens vs. Browns Week 7 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens welcome their second AFC North divisional matchup at home where the face off against the Cleveland Browns.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 3-3

Cleveland Browns: 2-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -6.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Ravens -275/ Browns +230

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 4-1

Browns: 1-4

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 34-12

Injury Report & Game Status

Will update when released

Storylines

Strangely, a game with a lot at stake doesn’t have its normal juice. The Browns are still without quarterback Deshaun Watson. If the original suspension had been upheld, this would have been Watson’s first game back.

The Ravens and their blown leads is of course the talk of the town. It doesn’t happen thrice and get brushed under the rug. However, everything about it has been beat to death and is no longer an interesting take. But, if they go up 10+ in this game, it will be watched with vigor.

The Ravens’ run defense will be tested again as the Browns’ rushing attack, lead by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, hope to succeed unlike Giants running back Saquon Barkley last week.

Red zone opportunities are in interesting topic that I’d make sure to focus in on. Many criticized the play-calling last week by Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman in the red zone, where they went for pass attempts rather than continue with their run game which helped lead them down the field effectively.

The run game itself is a topic with the absence of running back J.K. Dobbins this week in practice. After his knee ‘tightened up on him’ against the Giants last week, Dobbins missed this week in practice. This could leave the Ravens to operate with Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis. There’s also a chance for Gus Edwards to make his return.