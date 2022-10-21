Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back J.K. Dobbins will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.

This could be a potential season-ending injury for Dobbins, seeing as six weeks from now would be Week 14. There’s an argument to be made to shut him down for the season and allow for him to return for the 2023-2024 season—his contract year, at 100-percent with a full year of rehab and without a marginal ramp-up period as they gave Dobbins throughout the course of this season. But, it’s not out of the realm of possibility they bring Dobbins back for a possible playoff push if they’re in the mix.

As it stands, Dobbins totaled 35 carries for 123 yards and one rushing touchdown and caught six passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With Dobbins out for the next 4-6 weeks, the Ravens will rely on Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis to step up in his absence. Fortunately, the Ravens are also hoping to get back running back Gus Edwards soon, as he began practicing two weeks ago and could be activated to the 53-man roster soon.

Another addition is Hill, who missed the past two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. He practiced in full all three days and was not given a game status designation on Friday.