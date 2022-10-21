Ravens injury report: Rashod Bateman and others ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

The official injury report and game status designation for the Ravens has been released. The lone player ruled out for Sunday’s game is running back J.K. Dobbins, who did not practice this week after his knee ‘tightened up on him’ against the New York Giants last week.

Questionable

TE Mark Andrews (knee)

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

OL Ben Cleveland (foot)

OLB Justin Houston (groin/rest)

OT Morgan Moses (foot)

CB Marcus Peters (quad)

FB Patrick Ricard (knee)

When speaking with media on Friday, Mark Andrews said he’s excited to be out there Sunday and he’s ready to go.

Interestingly, Houston’s injury designation changed on Friday, going from “groin” to NIR-rest, making it sound like a possibility he could play on Sunday against the Browns.

No Designation

DE Calais Campbell

RB Justice Hill

QB Lamar Jackson

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

OT Ronnie Stanley

The only real ‘surprise’ if you want to call it that would be Hill, who would be a great addition for the Ravens’ run game if he were to return. Especially with Dobbins being ruled out.