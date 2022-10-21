Reacts Results: Fan confidence continues volatile spikes and plummets

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After the Ravens’ third blown lead of the season, Ravens fans have once again plummeted in their confidence in the teams’ direction. This time, they hit a new low, with 29-percent of Ravens fans confident in the direction of the team.

It’s been quite a year for the Ravens in which they’ve led in all six games by double digits, but failed to win three of them due to a myriad of issues. Against the Miami Dolphins, they lost due to their defensive collapse. Against the Buffalo Bills, the offense struggled to move the ball when needed. In their latest loss to the New York Giants, penalties, coaching and an overall failure to execute eventually determined their demise.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

After the narrow victory over the New Orleans Saints and the Ravens loss putting them back within a tiebreaker for first place in the AFC North, Bengals fans are believing again.

Cleveland Browns

It’s getting ugly in Cleveland after the Browns were dismantled by the New England Patriots. Head Coach Bill Belichick put together a defensive masterclass to bottle up their rushing attack and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 38-15 win.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a big victory for the Steelers and fans are liking where the team is heading. The Steelers needed a combined effort from quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky after Pickett exited due to a concussion. But, a 20-18 victory getting up to 2-4 has Steelers fans feeling good.