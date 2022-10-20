Cardinals vs. Saints TNF Open Thread: Picks

Thursday Night Football tonight is going down between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.
Former Ravens On Respective Rosters
Saints
- RB Mark Ingram II
- K Wil Lutz
Cardinals
- QB Trace McSorley
- WR Marquise Brown (IR)
- RB Corey Clement
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- WR Antoine Wesley
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Cardinals -2.5
Over/Under: 43.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -145 / Saints +125
Pick Standings
It was an ugly week for the Baltimore Beatdown crew, where the best went 7-7. However, it meant I hung in first for another week.
- Kyle Barber: 54-39
- Spencer Schultz: 53-39
- Frank Platko: 53-40
Just like some of the staff members here at Baltimore Beatdown, the readers also went 7-7. Congratulations on keeping the record above .500 for a second-straight week!
Beatdown Readers: 47-46
Now’s your chance to get an early jump on this week and pick the winner of tonight’s contest. Will you take the Cardinals with WR Deandre Hopkins return, or lone wolf the Saints with Vasilis Lericos?
Poll
Who will win?
