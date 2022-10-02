Ravens vs. Bills: Open Thread

A hearty affair today as the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. It will be quite a test as the Ravens will be without a few key players, including offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and veteran pass rusher Justin Houston.

It will be a challenging weather game, with the rain pouring off and on here in Baltimore. According to Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens have been working with wet footballs to prepare for the game.

This will be another vital game for Roman, with rookie tackle Daniel Faalele likely playing left tackle against one of the best pass rush units in the NFL.

