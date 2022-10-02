Ravens vs. Bills inactives: Ronnie Stanley, Justin Houston inactive

The inactives list for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have been released. The team must wait at least another week for offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley to play, as he’s officially inactive today.

Ravens Inactives

OT Ronnie Stanley

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

RB Kenyan Drake

OLB Justin Houston

OL Patrick Mekari

The Ravens are also without two of their most important pieces, with both Houston and Mekari not playing. This likely means recently signed free agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will make his debut after one week of practices.

This will be another enormous test for rookie tackle Daniel Faalele, who will likely face eventual hall of famer Von Miller.

The Bills will be without an important piece with pass rusher Ed Oliver inactive today.

Bills Inactives

DT Ed oliver

WR Jake Kumerow

TE Tommy Sweeney

CB Christian Benford

OL Justin Murray

DT Jordan Phillips

Both teams enter this contest with a sizeable injury report, with the Bills shockingly dealing with as many or more on their injury report as they headed into Sunday’s game. However, both wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox are expected to play.