Ravens vs. Bills inactives: Ronnie Stanley, Justin Houston inactive

The inactives list for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have been released. The team must wait at least another week for offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley to play, as he’s officially inactive today.
Ravens Inactives
- OT Ronnie Stanley
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- RB Kenyan Drake
- OLB Justin Houston
- OL Patrick Mekari
The Ravens are also without two of their most important pieces, with both Houston and Mekari not playing. This likely means recently signed free agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul will make his debut after one week of practices.
This will be another enormous test for rookie tackle Daniel Faalele, who will likely face eventual hall of famer Von Miller.
The Bills will be without an important piece with pass rusher Ed Oliver inactive today.
Bills Inactives
- DT Ed oliver
- WR Jake Kumerow
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- CB Christian Benford
- OL Justin Murray
- DT Jordan Phillips
Both teams enter this contest with a sizeable injury report, with the Bills shockingly dealing with as many or more on their injury report as they headed into Sunday’s game. However, both wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox are expected to play.
