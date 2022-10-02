Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 4

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 4 of pick ‘em!

Still, Vasilis Lericos is leading the pack.

Vasilis Lericos: 28-19 Five-way tie: 24-23 Zach Canter: 23-24

The BB readers continue to take a merciless beating, and like Kyle Barber, Jake Louque and Zach Canter, foolishly picked the Miami Dolphins to win on Thursday.

Beatdown Readers: 17-30

Good luck this week.

Let’s get to the picks!

Consensus Picks

New York Giants > Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions > Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers > New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams > San Francisco 49ers

Lone Wolf Picks

Jake Louque is hoping to eat a W, taking the Saints over the Vikings.

Frank Platko believes the Jaguars can knock down the mighty Eagles.

Spencer Schultz is going with the Houston Texans to further take down the Chargers a peg.

Dustin Cox believes this is the end of Cooper Rush’s perfect start streak, taking the Commanders over the Cowboys.

Frank is double-dipping in Lone Wolf picks, going with the Carolina Panthers over the Arizona Cardinals.

Zach Canter says to never bet against Tom Brady, taking the Bucs over the Chiefs.

Vasilis Lericos is riding with ‘Broncos Country,’ taking Denver over the Raiders.

