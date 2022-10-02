Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 4

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 4 of pick ‘em!
Still, Vasilis Lericos is leading the pack.
- Vasilis Lericos: 28-19
- Five-way tie: 24-23
- Zach Canter: 23-24
The BB readers continue to take a merciless beating, and like Kyle Barber, Jake Louque and Zach Canter, foolishly picked the Miami Dolphins to win on Thursday.
Beatdown Readers: 17-30
Good luck this week.
Let’s get to the picks!
Consensus Picks
New York Giants > Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions > Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers > New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams > San Francisco 49ers
Lone Wolf Picks
- Jake Louque is hoping to eat a W, taking the Saints over the Vikings.
- Frank Platko believes the Jaguars can knock down the mighty Eagles.
- Spencer Schultz is going with the Houston Texans to further take down the Chargers a peg.
- Dustin Cox believes this is the end of Cooper Rush’s perfect start streak, taking the Commanders over the Cowboys.
- Frank is double-dipping in Lone Wolf picks, going with the Carolina Panthers over the Arizona Cardinals.
- Zach Canter says to never bet against Tom Brady, taking the Bucs over the Chiefs.
- Vasilis Lericos is riding with ‘Broncos Country,’ taking Denver over the Raiders.
Poll
Who will win?
-
100%
Minnesota Vikings
-
0%
New Orleans Saints
Poll
Who will win?
-
61%
Baltimore Ravens
-
38%
Buffalo Bills
Poll
Who will win?
-
35%
Chicago Bears
-
64%
New York Giants
Poll
Who will win?
-
56%
Cleveland Browns
-
43%
Atlanta Falcons
Poll
Who will win?
-
56%
Philadelphia Eagles
-
43%
Jacksonville Jaguars
Poll
Who will win?
-
53%
Los Angeles Chargers
-
46%
Houston Texans
Poll
Who will win?
-
18%
Seattle Seahawks
-
81%
Detroit Lions
Poll
Who will win?
-
56%
Tennessee Titans
-
43%
Indianapolis Colts
Poll
Who will win?
-
18%
Washington Commanders
-
81%
Dallas Cowboys
Poll
Who will win?
-
31%
Denver Broncos
-
68%
Las Vegas Raiders
Poll
Who will win?
-
20%
New England Patriots
-
80%
Green Bay Packers
Poll
Who will win?
-
46%
Kansas City Chiefs
-
53%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
