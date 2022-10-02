 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 4

Can anybody catch up to Vasilis?

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 4 of pick ‘em!

Still, Vasilis Lericos is leading the pack.

  1. Vasilis Lericos: 28-19
  2. Five-way tie: 24-23
  3. Zach Canter: 23-24

The BB readers continue to take a merciless beating, and like Kyle Barber, Jake Louque and Zach Canter, foolishly picked the Miami Dolphins to win on Thursday.

Beatdown Readers: 17-30

Good luck this week.

Let’s get to the picks!

Consensus Picks

New York Giants > Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions > Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers > New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams > San Francisco 49ers

Lone Wolf Picks

  • Jake Louque is hoping to eat a W, taking the Saints over the Vikings.
  • Frank Platko believes the Jaguars can knock down the mighty Eagles.
  • Spencer Schultz is going with the Houston Texans to further take down the Chargers a peg.
  • Dustin Cox believes this is the end of Cooper Rush’s perfect start streak, taking the Commanders over the Cowboys.
  • Frank is double-dipping in Lone Wolf picks, going with the Carolina Panthers over the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Zach Canter says to never bet against Tom Brady, taking the Bucs over the Chiefs.
  • Vasilis Lericos is riding with ‘Broncos Country,’ taking Denver over the Raiders.

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 100%
    Minnesota Vikings
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    New Orleans Saints
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 61%
    Baltimore Ravens
    (13 votes)
  • 38%
    Buffalo Bills
    (8 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 35%
    Chicago Bears
    (6 votes)
  • 64%
    New York Giants
    (11 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 56%
    Cleveland Browns
    (9 votes)
  • 43%
    Atlanta Falcons
    (7 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 56%
    Philadelphia Eagles
    (9 votes)
  • 43%
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    (7 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 53%
    Los Angeles Chargers
    (8 votes)
  • 46%
    Philadelphia Eagles
    (7 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 18%
    Seattle Seahawks
    (3 votes)
  • 81%
    Detroit Lions
    (13 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 56%
    Tennessee Titans
    (9 votes)
  • 43%
    Indianapolis Colts
    (7 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 18%
    Washington Commanders
    (3 votes)
  • 81%
    Dallas Cowboys
    (13 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 31%
    Denver Broncos
    (5 votes)
  • 68%
    Las Vegas Raiders
    (11 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 20%
    New England Patriots
    (3 votes)
  • 80%
    Green Bay Packers
    (12 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 46%
    Kansas City Chiefs
    (7 votes)
  • 53%
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    (8 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

