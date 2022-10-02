Bills vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Ravens and Bills kick off for one of the year's biggest games!
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Broadcast
Channel: CBS/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Ch. 9 (Washington)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Coverage Map: Red
Radio
Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM)
Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
Gambling
If you’re considering gambling on the games, do so with DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
