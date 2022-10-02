Bills vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Ravens and Bills kick off for one of the year's biggest games!

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Broadcast

Channel: CBS/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Ch. 9 (Washington)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Coverage Map: Red

Radio

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Gambling

If you’re considering gambling on the games, do so with DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.