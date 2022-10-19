Bring back old-school flair with your own Ravens starter jacket

Old-school is always better. We share the tales of ye’ ole Ravens defense obliterating runs, Ray Lewis crumpling a tailback and Ed Reed gliding across the screen and taking one back for a touchdown. That’s why Baltimore Beatdown has partnered with HOMAGE as they’re selling Ravens Starter jackets.

According to HOMAGE, the inventory is limited, and this is without a doubt the coolest Ravens gift you can give yourself or set up for the best sneaky holiday present in two months.

Here’s a look at the Ravens Starter Jacket.

To purchase yours now, click our link!

Features of the Ravens Starter Jacket

Classic 80s/90s design with HOMAGE partnering directly with Starter Satin Jackets, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential custom interior patch!

They’re officially licensed by the NFL for the Ravens and ALL 32 teams!

As a personal note, these are incredibly slick and I’m getting one. They’re downright too cool to not have and a nice jacket for the fall and winter weather that also reps the Ravens in a nostalgia-loving way is the best way to walk around the city.