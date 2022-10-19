Ravens practice report: Lamar Jackson limited with a hip injury

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SFO648/">Please take our survey</a>

UPDATE — 5:01 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens released their injury report with some minor updates regarding players and statuses.

First, quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited due to a hip injury. He arrived 15-20 minutes late to today’s practice and when he arrived he did not immediately jump in with the first-team. Shortly thereafter, media was called to go inside.

Three other players were limited, including outside linebacker Justin Houston, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

As for players that did not participate in practice, it appears the majority were given vet days. The list includes Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters, Mark Andrews and Devin Duvernay.

It’s no surprise to see Andrews receive a vet day. He has been a workhorse from Day 1 of training camp. It is a bit curious to see Duvernay get a rest day as he’s only a third-year player. But, his workload as a receiver and returner makes him get more than the average player’s workout in each practice.

During the media available portion of practice, there were notable returns and absences.

For returns, the most significant were wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston. Both are the No. 1 players at their respective positions and have been greatly missed over the past couple weeks.

Bateman suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of the Ravens Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston played six snaps against the New England Patriots in Week 3 before suffering a groin injury.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar was also on the field for his first practice. There’s definitely a place for Kolar in the Ravens’ offense with fellow rookie Isaiah Likely not making the impact many suspected after a stellar training camp and preseason and Nick Boyle not seeing nine total offensive snaps in 2022.

Also, the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad; he is wearing No. 15.

DeSean Jackson wearing No. 15 for the Ravens pic.twitter.com/gM2uaWvEhT — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) October 19, 2022

Absences

There were many notable absences for the Ravens on Wednesday during the media available portion.

WR Devin Duvernay

FB Patrick Ricard

TE Mark Andrews

OL Ben Cleveland

OL Morgan Moses

CB Marcus Peters

DE Calais Campbell

It’s a bit worrisome to see the No. 1 tight end, No. 2 wide receiver and their fullback all absent. As for the vets, Campbell and Peters, this is typically their vet day.

It’s interesting to not see Moses on the practice field after Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh stated they could’ve had Moses return to play against the Giants on Sunday.

“He could have come back and played in the game; we decided – I did and the training staff kind of agreed – to make sure that we played it safe with him. I expect him to be practicing at some point in time this week, and we’ll see how he is for Sunday.”