Ravens News 10/19: Stretching the Field and more

Passed over Over the first half, the Ravens averaged 8.1 yards per carry. On their first drive of the second half, they ran twice for a combined 32 yards. But when the Ravens got to the Giants’ 5-yard line, looking to extend a 10-7 lead, offensive coordinator Greg Roman went against tendency. He called three straight passes, all of which fell incomplete. The Ravens had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker instead. The offense had run into crowded boxes all afternoon — running back Kenyan Drake faced eight or more defenders in the box on seven of his 10 carries, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats — and Harbaugh said Monday that near the goal line, “that box starts to stack up a little bit.” Still, the Ravens’ three red-zone drop-backs left much to be desired. On their first, the crossing routes took too long to develop; quarterback Lamar Jackson short-armed a throw to wide receiver Devin Duvernay under heavy pressure. On his second drop-back, Jackson stared down tight end Mark Andrews and had his pass to the back of the end zone nearly intercepted — twice. And on Jackson’s third and final try, he missed tight end Isaiah Likely on a likely touchdown pass over the middle, instead looking left, where wide receiver Demarcus Robinson’s route never developed into anything substantive.

Defensive Notes vs Giants Week 6 2022 - Ken McKusick

Calais Campbell (Q1, 5:49): On 3rd/7, he beat RG Glowinski outside for QH as QB Jones underthrew WR Johnson to force a punt (Q2, 4:25): He assisted Travis Jones on Barkley RM1 (Q2, 0:02): He helped contain QB Jones after initial pressure from Oweh and before SF0 by Queen (Q3, 2:42): On 3rd/15, he stunted past LG Ezedu for S-11 to force a field goal Calais contributed to 3 drive-ending plays. Travis Jones (Q1, 9:33): He overwhelmed C Feliciano for fast S-6 as the Giants lineman claimed IH (Q1, 7:07): On 1st/15, he bulled then beat RG Glowinski outside for QH as QB Jones threw PR5 (Q2, 15:00): On 2nd/7, he was pancaked by LG Bredeson’s cut block then got up to tackle Barkley RM2 (Q2, 4:25): He bulled then shed C Feliciano to tackle Barkley RM1 with assist from Campbell (Q4, 8:48): He was held up by LG Bredeson to help lead Barkley RM8 Travis had his heaviest workload to date (36 snaps) and held up well. Of his 4 tackles, 3 were defensive wins. His play vs the run and as a pass rusher was one of the positive indicators from a bad game.

Ravens sign WR DeSean Jackson to practice squad - Jamison Hensley

The expectation is for the 35-year-old Jackson to get elevated on game day and boost the Ravens’ deep-passing game. Last season, Jackson showed he still has speed, averaging 22.7 yards per catch, which is the highest of his 14-year career. Stretching the field has been a challenge for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has completed just 21% of his passes that have traveled at least 20 air yards. That’s the second worst in the NFL behind New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (14%). The Ravens have one of the most unproven wide receiver groups in the NFL. Baltimore has only two wide receivers with double-digit receptions: Devin Duvernay (18) and Rashod Bateman (11). With Bateman sidelined a second straight game because of a sprained left foot, the Ravens’ wide receivers totaled five catches for 45 yards in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Giants. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman was “close” to returning.

Ravens Sign Two Veteran Linebackers to Practice Squad - Clifton Brown

The Ravens have signed veteran linebackers Devon Kennard and Julian Stanford to the practice squad. Baltimore released linebackers Brandon Copeland and Jeremiah Attaochu to make room on the roster. The Ravens also waived undrafted rookie Slade Bolden, who was on injured reserve. Kennard is a nine-year NFL veteran who was released by the Cardinals last week. He was active in each of Arizona’s first five games this season, playing 30 percent of the defensive snaps with three tackles and one quarterback hit. Playing both outside and inside linebacker, the 31-year-old Kennard has recorded 243 tackles, 26.5 sacks and 63 quarterback hits during his career with the Giants, Lions and Cardinals.