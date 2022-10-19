Ravens Reacts Survey: The question is simple

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Alright gang, the question is simple but let’s set the stage.

Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are 3-3 and tied for first in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, whom they defeated in Week 5 and own the current tiebreaker over. They clearly have the talent and production to be winning, seeing as they’ve led in all six of their games by double digits.

That makes way for the bad. They are the 39th team in NFL history to hold a double-digit lead in each of its first six games. They are the only ones not to have a winning record, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The losses have been self-inflicted, and for that reason Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks it’s a positive and negative on how they can fix the issues.

“...half of it makes you feel better about it, because you know you can get it cleaned up, and half of it meakes you feel worse about it, because it’s like, ‘Why didn’t we have it already cleaned up?’ We’re in a place in our development right now as a team where there are a number of moving parts, and there are growing pains that we’re just having. I’ve never been one to say, ‘Oh, we’re a young team,’ and all that, but there’s truth to that,” Harbaugh said.

So, what say you, fans?