Ravens agree to terms with DeSean Jackson

The veteran speed merchant will add another piece of depth to an odd receiver room

By Spencer Schultz
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After bringing him for a free agent visit today, the Baltimore Ravens have officially agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson, who was an All-Pro back in 2009, played 16 games combined in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He amassed 454 yards and 20 receptions on 34 targets, good for 22.7 yards per reception. Jackson can still take the top off of a defense, averaging 19.0 as the average depth per target.

While Jackson is certainly not nearly as dynamic as he once was, he still can fill a role as a vertical threat who can scoot after the catch.

Jackson has compiled five 1,000-yard campaigns and over 11,000 career receiving yards in his career. He will hopefully bring a much needed veteran presence to the most inexperienced receiving corps in football. While the 35-year-old speedster can fill a role, the Ravens still have several weeks to address their receiver room before the November 1 trade deadline.

Free agents like Will Fuller V and Odell Beckham Jr. are still available.

