Ravens agree to terms with DeSean Jackson

After bringing him for a free agent visit today, the Baltimore Ravens have officially agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson, who was an All-Pro back in 2009, played 16 games combined in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He amassed 454 yards and 20 receptions on 34 targets, good for 22.7 yards per reception. Jackson can still take the top off of a defense, averaging 19.0 as the average depth per target.

While Jackson is certainly not nearly as dynamic as he once was, he still can fill a role as a vertical threat who can scoot after the catch.

In 16 games last season with the Rams and Raiders, DeSean Jackson had 454 yards and two touchdowns.



He hit 20.9 mph on this 40-yard catch in Week 3, one of the fastest speeds in September. He turns 36 in December. pic.twitter.com/3Ib6NUFUJs — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 18, 2022

DeSean Jackson still making big plays against the Cowboys ‼️



Raiders get on the board first.



(via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/dQoQGDe9j2 — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2021

Jackson has compiled five 1,000-yard campaigns and over 11,000 career receiving yards in his career. He will hopefully bring a much needed veteran presence to the most inexperienced receiving corps in football. While the 35-year-old speedster can fill a role, the Ravens still have several weeks to address their receiver room before the November 1 trade deadline.

Free agents like Will Fuller V and Odell Beckham Jr. are still available.