Ravens Week 6 Snap Count Analysis

The Ravens suffered another disappointing defeat in Week 6. After blowing a fourth quarter lead to the New York Giants, Baltimore now sits at 3-3 on the season.

After rotating in with Patrick Mekari at left tackle in the first quarter, Ronnie Stanley received his most extensive action since the 2021 opener. The franchise left tackle played 51 snaps (86%) and blocked quite well. Mekari played 37 snaps (63%) and took over for the injured Morgan Moses after 30 snaps (51%) at right tackle. The interior trio of Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum and Kevin Zeitler lined up for each of the 59 offensive plays.

Mark Andrews paced the skill players with 106 yards and a score on 54 snaps (92%). Backup tight end Josh Oliver made a pair of catches during his 21 snap (36%) outing. Isaiah Likely was involved with 30 receiving yards on 13 snaps. Fullback Pat Ricard saw 45 snaps (76%) and Nick Boyle was inserted on offense for five snaps.

With Rashod Bateman sidelined due to a foot injury, Demarcus Robinson led the receivers with 45 snaps (76%), followed by Devin Duvernay’s 40 snaps (68%). Tylan Wallace received 13 snaps (22%) and James Proche garnered four snaps. The Ravens wide receivers combined for an unimpressive 4.1 yards per target.

Kenyan Drake broke out with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown while handling a 58-percent snap share (58%). J.K. Dobbins managed 15 yards on seven carries and 16 snaps before apparent knee tightness forced him to the sideline. Mike Davis failed to record a touch during his five snap opportunity.

Defensive captain Chuck Clark notched six solo tackles and a fumble recovery while organizing the defense for all 65 plays. With Marcus Williams on injured reserve, Geno Stone stepped in admirably for 49 snaps (60%). Rookie Kyle Hamilton saw an uptick to 29 snaps (45%) but did not make any impact plays. Practice squad elevation Ar’Darius Washington contributed 12 snaps to the effort.

Marlon Humphrey joined Clark for all 65 defensive snaps and recorded a pass breakup. Marcus Peters manned the opposite cornerback position for 59 snaps (91%) and also broke-up a pass. Brandon Stephens and Pepe Williams rotated as third cornerback, with 19 and 16 snaps, respectively.

At inside linebacker, Patrick Queen posted a sack and forced fumble on 55 snaps (85%). Josh Bynes was called upon for 40 snaps (62%) and made a tackle for loss. Malik Harrison notched four solo tackles, including one for loss, during his 36 snap (55%) opportunity. New addition A.J. Klein made his Ravens debut with three defensive snaps.

Jason Pierre-Paul paced the edge defenders with 47 snaps (72%) yet did not record a stat. Odafe Oweh saw a significant reduction in usage, playing 37 snaps (57%) after a heavy workload in the first five games. Practice squad elevation Jeremiah Attaochu contributed eight snaps and a tackle for loss in Week 6.

Justin Madubuike outsnapped Calais Campbell 45-to-40 versus the Giants, both posted a sack. Rookie Travis Jones recorded the first sack on his career and four tackles during his 38 snap (58%) performance. Broderick Washington played 26 quality snaps (40%) and Brent Urban provided 24 snaps (37%) to the defensive front.

Baltimore is aiming to improve their situational results and find consistency in all phases before an inter-division clash with the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.