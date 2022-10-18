Ravens rookie report, Week 6: Travis Jones emerges

The Baltimore Ravens were victims of yet another fourth-quarter collapse in Week 6, this time blowing a 10-point lead against the New York Giants to fall to 3-3 on the season. How did the Ravens’ rookie class perform in the loss?

Kyle Hamilton, S

With free safety Marcus Williams now on injured reserve, Kyle Hamilton saw an uptick in his defensive snaps this week with 29 — the most since Week 2. Of his 29 snaps, 13 came at free safety, nine in the box, five in the slot, one at cornerback, and one at the line of scrimmage, according to PFF, who also charged him with one catch allowed for 15 yards. Hamilton finished with a PFF grade of 63.6.

Tyler Linderbaum, C

After only allowing four total pressures through the first five games, Tyler Linderbaum allowed three on Sunday against the Giants. He also had a costly early snap on Baltimore’s second-to-last offensive drive. After chasing down the unexpected snap, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a back-breaking interception while under duress on third down which led to New York scoring a touchdown on a short field to take the lead. Head Coach John Harbaugh addressed the rookie’s costly mistake during Monday’s press conference.

John Harbaugh said Tyler Linderbaum has had a couple of issues with the silent count on road games. Lamar Jackson said the errant snap Sunday came early.



"He's got to keep working on that and clean that stuff up, and he will." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 17, 2022

Linderbaum finished with an overall PFF grade of 62.4, with a pass-blocking grade of 24.3.

Travis Jones, DT

Travis Jones was perhaps the best rookie on the field for the Ravens in Week 6. Jones recorded two pressures on 15 pass-rushing snaps against the Giants, including the first sack of his career. Jones saw a career-high 37 defensive snaps this week. The impressive third-rounder’s workload should only increase going forward. Jones finished Sunday’s game with an overall PFF grade of 59.6.

Isaiah Likely, TE

Baltimore’s passing attack ran through the tight ends in Week 6 as Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, and Isaiah Likely all had multiple catches. Likely finished with two catches for 30 yards — his most since Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins despite playing a season-low 13 snaps on offense. Likely finished an overall PFF grade of 77.2, third best on the offense behind Andrews and Oliver.

Damarion “Pepe” Williams, CB

A week after playing 45 snaps in the slot against the Cincinnati Bengals, Damarion “Pepe” Williams saw just seven snaps there in Week 6. According to PFF, Williams allowed three catches on four targets for 40 yards and 15 defensive snaps to finish with an overall grade of 29.6. With Brandon Stephens taking the most snaps in the slot this week, it appears that the Ravens will be basing which player sees the field more given each week’s particular matchup.