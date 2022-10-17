Report: Free agent WR DeSean Jackson set to visit Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens continue to seek help at the wide receiver position, especially with their top wideout Rashod Bateman currently sidelined with a foot injury.

After recently discussing his desire to still play at the age of 35, veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson will reportedly visit the Ravens on Tuesday.

Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Jackson, one of the best deep threats in league history, split time with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, catching 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns for the season. While he has struggled to stay healthy recently, Jackson still demonstrated dangerous speed last year. He could provide Baltimore’s offense with a deep-threat dynamic they have been missing since trading away Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

Without Bateman over the last several weeks, the Ravens have gotten little production from the wide receiver position. Devin Duvernay has stepped up in his third season, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has continued to rely heavily on tight end Mark Andrews in the passing game as his only consistent target in crunch time.

Jackson has struggled over the past three weeks after an MVP-caliber start to the season. It is unclear how much of that can be pinned on the absence of his top wide receiver. However, the fact of the matter remains that Baltimore needs more from the position going forward if they want to reach their potential as an offense.

Over 14 seasons, Jackson has caught 632 passes for 11,110 yards and 91 touchdowns.