What are the odds? Ravens big home favorites vs. Browns

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

Last week, the oddsmakers over at DraftKings sportsbook forgot to account for the Ravens ‘even week meltdown’ factor, as they favored the Ravens to beat the New York Giants by 5.5 points. Since it’s an odd week, they just might get the job done against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Odds

Point spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

Being nearly touchdown favorites in a divisional game is a bit quirky, but the Browns are in dire straight after a 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. They haven’t got enough out of Jacoby Brissett as he fills in for Deshaun Watson, who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association.

The Ravens’ defense will have their hands full once more with a top-tier running back, as Nick Chubb has exceeded some of Saquon Barkley’s metrics this season.