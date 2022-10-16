Ravens vs. Giants final: Report Card, Grades

The Ravens blow their third double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, falling to the New York Giants 24-20. Let’s get to the grades.

Offense

Quarterback: F

The biggest stinker of a game by Lamar Jackson in his NFL career. There were overthrows, underthrows and the worst interception I’ve ever seen him throw. Then, with a chance to go and win it, the ball is stripped by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeux as he beats right tackle Patrick Mekari.

Final stat line: 17/32, 210 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 1 lost fumble, 71.1 QB Rating

Running backs: A-

What an unreal game by Kenyan Drake, who was nigh-unstoppable on the ground. He broke off multiple 20+ yard gains, including two 30-yard gains. What a waste of a great game by Drake.

Tight End: B

Great game, but left points on the board. Mark Andrews had a touchdown ball hit him in the facemask and hands. It was great to see Isaiah Likely get a pair of catches and Josh Oliver had quite a leaping grab early, but there were points left on the field.

Wide Receivers: F

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay was blanked. The Ravens top wide receiver, Demarcus Robinson, finished with three catches for 27 yards and dropped an easy catch on the first play of the final drive. Ravens are missing Rashod Bateman and hope he’s back sooner rather than later.

Offensive Line: C

Run Blocking: A

Pass Blocking: B-

Penalties: F

Honestly, the blocking was solid in this game. The Ravens ran for more than 200 yards on the ground and they blocked well for Jackson most of the game. Kevin Zeitler allowed one sack when he went one-on-one with Giants defensive end Dexter Lawrence and Mekari allowed the strip sack from Kayvon Thibodeaux. Two bad false starts on Morgan Moses who left with injury, and a costly illegal formation on left tackle Ronnie Stanley nullified a third down conversion, which then turned into the Jackson interception on the next play.

Lamar Jackson said after the game that the bad snap was earlier than he had anticipated, which would put it on rookie center Tyler Linderbaum.

Defense

Defensive Line: B

The defense bottled up Saquon Barkley well, with his longest play from scrimmage going eight yards. They generated three of the Ravens’ four sacks on Jones and looked solid. Don’t feel this was on them in the slightest.

Inside Linebackers: B-

Solid game out of Patrick Queen where he had a couple stops and strip-sacked Jones to end the first half.

Outside Linebackers: D

The Odafe Oweh penalty led to points for the Giants and this team just cannot get out of their own way. Jason Pierre-Paul wasn’t as big a factor in this game as I expected him to be.

Cornerbacks: D

Daniel Jones didn’t carve them up but the back-breaking third down conversions just let you know this thing was going to come down to the fourth quarter and you were worried by it.

Safety: C

Nothing impressive nor terrible from the unit sans-Marcus Williams. Geno Stone had a great ball swat early that somehow managed to be caught nonetheless. Rookie Kyle Hamilton was aptly beat on a zig route for one of the seven third down conversions allowed by the defense.