Ravens vs. Giants Week 6: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) are facing off against the New York Giants (4-1) as they hope to sweep both MetLife Stadium playing squads.

The excitement for these two teams circles around Lamar Jackson facing off against the defense schemed up by former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. Jackson has done exceptional against the blitz this season, throwing the most touchdown passes (7) and the highest passer rating (129.0) against it this season.

The Ravens inactives list released and the Ravens will once again be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman and veteran pass rusher Justin Houston. They will also miss running back Justice Hill, but this could be an opportunity for the Ravens to feed J.K. Dobbins, who expressed some frustrations with his career carries earlier this week.

