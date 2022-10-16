Ravens vs. Giants inactives: Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston OUT, A.J. Klein to debut

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman

OL Ben Cleveland

OLB Justin Houston

RB Justice Hill

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

It’s another game with the Ravens depending upon wide receiver Devin Duvernay as their No. 1 wide receiver. He complemented tight end Mark Andrews well against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and all expectations are on him continuing to deliver.

The Ravens hope to see Jason Pierre-Paul continue to impress on the edge, especially with Houston out.

With S Marcus Williams out, the Ravens will lean on safeties Geno Stone and rookie Kyle Hamilton. They also called up safety Ar’Darius Washington for depth.

Multiple linebackers will make their Ravens debut, with A.J. Klein and Jeremiah Attaochu active.

New York Giants

DB Cor’Dale Flott

WR Kenny Golladay

DB Jason Pinnock

DB Tony Jefferson

WR Kadarius Toney

OLB Azeez Ojulari

I find it interesting how the Ravens will play the Giants offense with both Golladay and Toney out. Having their greatest strength, the cornerback duo of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, not going up against stars, almost feels like a nullification of their best defensive traits. We may see a fair bit of Humphrey coming down into the slot and supporting run defense. We also could see more of rookie Kyle Hamilton, as he helps to defend against the run threats of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.