 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 6: Can Kyle hang onto the top spot?

Who will lead after Week 6?

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings John Autey / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and they’re fired up with the No. 1 spot in heavy contention.

Current Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 47-32
  2. Spencer Schultz: 47-31
  3. Vasilis Lericos/Frank Platko: 46-33

As noted in Thursday’s open thread, the Beatdown Readers have been on fire, reaching one game above .500 after a dominant week.

Beatdown Readers: 40-39

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings > Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers > Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Rams > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Dallas Cowboys

Lone Wolf Picks

  • Jake Louque is taking the Saints to put the Bengals down another peg.
  • Louque is also believing in the Patriots to take down the Cleveland Browns.
  • Kyle Barber believes both the Jets give the Green Bay Packers back-to-back New York losses.
  • Dustin Cox has the Bills beating the Chiefs.

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 85%
    49ers
    (18 votes)
  • 14%
    Falcons
    (3 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 76%
    Patriots
    (16 votes)
  • 23%
    Browns
    (5 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 42%
    Jets
    (9 votes)
  • 57%
    Packers
    (12 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 72%
    Jaguars
    (16 votes)
  • 27%
    Colts
    (6 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 95%
    Vikings
    (21 votes)
  • 4%
    Dolphins
    (1 vote)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 61%
    Bengals
    (13 votes)
  • 38%
    Saints
    (8 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 95%
    Buccaneers
    (20 votes)
  • 4%
    Steelers
    (1 vote)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 5%
    Panthers
    (1 vote)
  • 95%
    Rams
    (19 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 42%
    Cardinals
    (8 votes)
  • 57%
    Seahawks
    (11 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 41%
    Bills
    (5 votes)
  • 58%
    Chiefs
    (7 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 21%
    Cowboys
    (4 votes)
  • 78%
    Eagles
    (15 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...