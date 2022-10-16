Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 6: Can Kyle hang onto the top spot?

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and they’re fired up with the No. 1 spot in heavy contention.

Current Standings

Kyle Barber: 47-32 Spencer Schultz: 47-31 Vasilis Lericos/Frank Platko: 46-33

As noted in Thursday’s open thread, the Beatdown Readers have been on fire, reaching one game above .500 after a dominant week.

Beatdown Readers: 40-39

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings > Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers > Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Rams > Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles > Dallas Cowboys

Lone Wolf Picks

Jake Louque is taking the Saints to put the Bengals down another peg.

Louque is also believing in the Patriots to take down the Cleveland Browns.

Kyle Barber believes both the Jets give the Green Bay Packers back-to-back New York losses.

Dustin Cox has the Bills beating the Chiefs.

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 85% 49ers (18 votes)

14% Falcons (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 76% Patriots (16 votes)

23% Browns (5 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 42% Jets (9 votes)

57% Packers (12 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 72% Jaguars (16 votes)

27% Colts (6 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 95% Vikings (21 votes)

4% Dolphins (1 vote) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 61% Bengals (13 votes)

38% Saints (8 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 95% Buccaneers (20 votes)

4% Steelers (1 vote) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Panthers

Rams vote view results 5% Panthers (1 vote)

95% Rams (19 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Cardinals

Seahawks vote view results 42% Cardinals (8 votes)

57% Seahawks (11 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Bills

Chiefs vote view results 41% Bills (5 votes)

58% Chiefs (7 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 21% Cowboys (4 votes)

78% Eagles (15 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

