Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 6: Can Kyle hang onto the top spot?

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back to make their picks and they’re fired up with the No. 1 spot in heavy contention.
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber: 47-32
- Spencer Schultz: 47-31
- Vasilis Lericos/Frank Platko: 46-33
As noted in Thursday’s open thread, the Beatdown Readers have been on fire, reaching one game above .500 after a dominant week.
Beatdown Readers: 40-39
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings > Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers > Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams > Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles > Dallas Cowboys
Lone Wolf Picks
- Jake Louque is taking the Saints to put the Bengals down another peg.
- Louque is also believing in the Patriots to take down the Cleveland Browns.
- Kyle Barber believes both the Jets give the Green Bay Packers back-to-back New York losses.
- Dustin Cox has the Bills beating the Chiefs.
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
85%
49ers
-
14%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
76%
Patriots
-
23%
Browns
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
42%
Jets
-
57%
Packers
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Jaguars
-
27%
Colts
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
95%
Vikings
-
4%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
61%
Bengals
-
38%
Saints
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
95%
Buccaneers
-
4%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win?
-
5%
Panthers
-
95%
Rams
Poll
Who will win?
-
42%
Cardinals
-
57%
Seahawks
Poll
Who will win?
-
41%
Bills
-
58%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win?
-
21%
Cowboys
-
78%
Eagles
If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.
Loading comments...