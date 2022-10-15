Previewing the Ravens vs. Giants Week 6 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens once again head to MetLife Stadium as they take on the New York Giants.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 3-2

New York Giants: 4-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -5.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -245/ Giants +155

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 3-2

Giants: 2-3

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 27-25

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

There are two overarching factors in Sunday’s matchup.

First, this is a ‘revenge game’ for Giants Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, who mutually parted ways with the Ravens after last season. His reputation of being an aggressive, blitz-happy coach is something many expect on Sunday. That said, Lamar Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks against the blitz this season, throwing the most touchdown passes (7) and highest quarterback rating (129) of any quarterback this season when being blitzed.

The second topic has been the turf at MetLife Stadium. The Ravens lost both offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James and cornerback Kyle Fuller in Week 1, and some of that injury could have been in part due to the turf. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh deflected how that could be a factor on Wednesday.

“I can’t be thinking about that,” Harbaugh said. “All of our guys, we’re just going to go out there and play. I’m sure they’ll have it in great shape, and we have to make sure that we’re in great shape, and we’re ready to play.”