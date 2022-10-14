Reacts Results: Fan confidence climbs again with latest win

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome back to the roller-coaster Ravens fandom! This time, the ride is climbing upward, though not as high as previous iterations.

Though the majority is back to believing in Baltimore, it’s clear there’s more skepticism. The big-time blown leads have remained at the forefront of some minds and you can’t really blame them.

That said, there are things to be excited about as a fan. The Ravens are No. 1 in the AFC North with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and multiple big-name players have returned to the practice field, including outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley made his debut and looked great. Free agent addition Jason Pierre-Paul was a big factor in their win over the Bengals. It feels like these Ravens could really get on a run with a lighter schedule and healthier bodies.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

The loss to the Ravens was a heartbreaker for Bengals fans who questioned the goal line play calling and not ‘taking the points.’ Bengals fans went from 90-percent confidence to 35-percent.

Cleveland Browns

A loss to the Atlanta Falcons further depressed Browns fans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Things have plummeted quickly in Pittsburgh as the Steelers fall to 1-4 and are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.