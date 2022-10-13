Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

Week 6 kicks off with the Chicago Bears (2-3) hosting the Washington Commanders (1-4). The appeal to most in this game appears to be what chaos may quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Justin Fields bring to tonight’s matchup?
The more important matter than tonight’s game are the Beatdown Pick ‘Em standings, and yours truly has taken first place.
- Kyle Barber: 47-32
- Spencer Schultz: 47-31
- Vasilis Lericos, Frank Platko: 46-33
Though the Beatdown readers are in last place, you have made a miraculous comeback and, wouldn’t you know it, have cracked a game over .500!
Beatdown Readers: 40-39
Seriously impressed by the run as of late by the readers. Typically, the readers tend to defeat the contributors here due to the larger pool of voters. Wouldn’t be shocked if the readers started narrowing the gap and getting within striking distance.
No consensus or lone wolf picks this time. But, it’s your turn to vote in tonight’s game!
Who will win?
71%
Chicago Bears
28%
Washington Commanders
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Commanders -1
Over/Under: 38 points
Moneyline: Commanders -115/Bears -105
