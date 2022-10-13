Ravens News 11/13: Giants Preview and more

Lamar Jackson rarely begs officials to call roughing the passer. He leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards, but when Jackson gets hit, he doesn’t complain and moves onto the next play. However, watching some of the questionable roughing the passer flags being thrown around the league in recent weeks may coerce Jackson into lobbying for more calls. “I about to start,” Jackson said with a wry smile when asked why he doesn’t beg for roughing the passer calls. “We’ve been needing some penalties, too, now – on our side “If they see it, hopefully they make the call. I’m going to play football, but I’m going to start throwing my hands up, too. No hard feelings to the refs out there, but we need some calls.” Josh Oliver’s Blocking Has Been Improving Tight end Josh Oliver has played at least 30 percent of the offensive snaps in all five games this season, earning a spot in the tight end rotation with All-Pro Mark Andrews and rookie Isaiah Likely. Oliver has caught two passes for eight yards, but has made an impression with some devastating blocks that have added physicality to the run game. Three-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard knows good blocking when he sees it, and he gave Oliver props on social media for a pancake block against the Bengals. “It’s awesome to see him grasp this offense and flourish,” Andrews said. “He’s a powerful dude, but an extremely athletic guy. He’s someone the defense has to respect because he’s so athletic and so good at blocking. He’s a big piece of our offense, he does a lot for us. He’s really getting it. I’m proud of him.”

Baltimore Ravens When the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, there was an expectation that general manager Eric DeCosta would replace Brown with an accomplished veteran wide receiver. He never did, and with Rashod Bateman dealing with a foot injury, the Ravens’ lack of proven receiving threats stands out. DeCosta is known to check in on just about everything, and there’s no doubt the Ravens will at least kick the tires on Beckham. There is certainly a need. The question is how interested would Beckham be in them? He’ll have his options, and the Ravens’ offense is not one in which wide receivers typically flourish.

He practiced for the first time for Baltimore on Wednesday, getting on the field just seven months after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left foot during Michigan’s pro day. Ojabo was projected to be a top-15 selection in this year’s draft before suffering the devastating injury in March, which caused him to fall to the 45th overall pick. “I’m very impressed,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “[But] today was just the first step.” The Ravens now have a 21-day window in which they can activate him off injured reserve. Harbaugh said Ojabo will not play in Sunday’s game at the New York Giants. In addition to Ojabo, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who started all 17 games last season, practiced Wednesday for the first time since tearing an Achilles in the season finale. He is on the physically unable to perform list.