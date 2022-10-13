Ravens Reacts Survey Week 6: Where is confidence after Ravens take AFC North lead?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

On the heels of last week, Ravens fans were falling out of confidence with the direction of the team. But, there may be new life after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s for you to decide today by taking our poll!

Some fans were ecstatic with Head Coach John Harbaugh ‘taking the points’ against the Bengals after not doing so against the Buffalo Bills a week prior. Others weren’t in agreement. Either way, the outcome in the end was a victory over the Bengals and now the Ravens lead the AFC North and are the only ones with a winning record in the division.

So, Ravens fans, are you feeling more confident again in the direction of the team?