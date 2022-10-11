Ravens Week 5 Snap Count Analysis

In Week 5, the Ravens claimed early control of the AFC North division with a hard fought 19-17 victory over the Bengals. Baltimore’s defense prevented explosive plays from Cincinnati’s high-powered offense and the Ravens offense put Justin Tucker in position to kick a game winning field goal.

Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated return to the field with 22 snaps (34%). Patrick Mekari rotated series with Stanley, serving as the left tackle on 43 snaps (66%). Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was replaced by Trystan Colon for two snaps due to a minor in-game injury. Entrenched starters Ben Powers, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses played a full complement of 65 offensive snaps. Overall, the blocking unit performed well, paving the way for 155 rushing yards and surrendering just one sack.

Mark Andrews again led the skill position players with 62 snaps, eight receptions, 89 yards and a touchdown. Backup tight end Josh Oliver played on 23 snaps (35%) and Isaiah Likely caught two passes during his 15 snap (23%) opportunity. Veteran Nick Boyle was relegated to 11 special teams snaps.

With Rashod Bateman sidelined, Demarcus Robinson saw the field for 49 snaps (75%) but made only one catch. Devin Duvernay gained 78 scrimmage yards on eight touches and 47 snaps (72%). Both James Proche and Tylan Wallace contributed one catch on 18 and 13 snaps, respectively.

J.K. Dobbins led the backfield with 44 rushing yards and appears to be regaining his tackle breaking ability. He was slightly out-snapped by Kenyan Drake 27 to 26 and Drake averaged 6.5 rushing yards on four carries. Mike Davis rounded out the group with five snaps. And fullback Pat Ricard was utilized on 40 snaps (62%).

Signal caller Chuck Clark spearheaded the defense with 63 snaps and made three solo tackles. Unfortunately, free safety Marcus Williams left the game after 29 snaps (46%) due to a significant wrist injury. He was replaced by Geno Stone for the final 35 snaps of the game. Rookie Kyle Hamilton saw the field for 14 snaps (22%) and did not contribute any stats to the effort.

Corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters lined-up for all 63 defensive plays and fared well. Peters in particularly notched a pass breakup and made a pivotal red zone sack. Pepe Williams emerged as the third corner in Week 5, he made a tackle for loss during his 47 snap (75%) audition. Brandon Stephens completed the defensive back rotation with a 15 (24%) play outing.

Patrick Queen secured an interception and led the inside linebackers with 51 snaps (81%). Josh Bynes recorded a sack and four solo tackles on 43 snaps (68%). Malik Harrison made three tackles during his 19 snap (30%) opportunity. Kristian Welsh and Del’Shawn Phillips were limited to special teams duty.

Another week of heavy usage for Odafe Oweh. The second-year edge defender was taxed with 55 snaps (87%) and made a tackle for loss. Jason Pierre-Paul posted a sack and two pass deflections on 45 snaps (71%), providing early return on investment. Brandon Copeland set the edge on 19 snaps (30%). The outside linebacker group should be more potent once Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser’s return from injuries allow a healthy rotation.

Calais Campbell led the way up front with 40 snaps (63%), followed by Justin Madubuike (34 snaps) and Broderick Washington (22 snaps). Campbell collected a pair of hits on Joe Burrow. Run pluggers Travis Jones and Brent Urban chipped in 22 and 14 snaps, respectively.

Despite blowing two large home leads in the first month of the season, Baltimore is well positioned in the AFC at 3-2. The Ravens will have a chance to stack another gritty win when they travel to face the 4-1 Giants in Week 6.