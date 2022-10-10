Monday Night Football Chiefs vs. Raiders: Open Thread, Picks

Watching Monday Night Football is just much more enjoyable after a Baltimore Ravens win, isn’t it? Well, that’s what we have on schedule for tonight, with the Las Vegas Raiders on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Picks

It’s a consensus pick here for the Baltimore Beatdown crew, with the gang taking the Chiefs to extend their lead in the AFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs > Las Vegas Raiders

Odds

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown, the Chiefs are heavily favorited in this contest. If you are wanting to gamble, consider doing so with our link.

Chiefs: -7

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -350/Raiders +290

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Now, what say you, Beatdown readers? Do the Chiefs win this? Do they cover the spread? Make sure to vote in our poll!