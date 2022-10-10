Ravens News 10/10: Tenacious Defense and more

With the Ravens leading 13-10 with just under 10 minutes remaining, they had a fourth-and-1 on the Bengals’ 3-yard line. The Ravens initially lined up to go for it with Andrews going over center. However, it was a bluff as Baltimore was trying to get the Bengals to jump offside. When they didn’t, the Ravens took the delay of game penalty and Tucker kicked a 25-yard field goal to make it 16-10. The second-guessing had already started when the Bengals took the ensuing kickoff and encountered little resistance from a Ravens defense that played well for a chunk of the game. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Joe Burrow plunging in for a 1-yard score. When Evan McPherson made the extra point, albeit just barely, the Bengals had a 17-16 lead with just under two minutes to go. “All we just kept saying is a field goal wins,” said Andrews. “We knew that all we had to do was move the ball a little bit and he was going to have our back with the kick. When you have a GOAT like that, it’s special and makes you feel a lot better. That’s why they pay him the big bucks. He’s so good — he’s automatic. We’re so fortunate to have him on this team.” Andrews certainly did his part, catching eight of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Devin Duvernay, the de facto No. 1 receiver with Rashod Bateman out, did his as well, catching five balls for 54 yards and rushing three times for 24 yards.

Never fear, Justin is here. In an old-fashioned AFC North donnybrook, the Ravens emerged Sunday night with a win and in first place thanks to some tenacious defense and the best kicker in the NFL world. On an unspectacular evening for Lamar Jackson(who missed potential deep touchdown throws on back-to-back plays at one point), Baltimore still prevailed on the strength of a 43-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker with no time remaining. It was Tucker’s fourth make in as many tries on a night in which the Ravens avoided squandering a double-digit lead for the third time this year. It was also a night in which Baltimore’s defense should be lauded; lauded for a huge goal-line stand in the third quarter and holding the Bengals to 17 points and 291 yards on nine possessions. Buoyed by big plays from Patrick Queen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Marcus Peters and others, the Ravens defense cut out the chunk gains from the Bengals and made splash plays of their own when they had to. Over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson was carrying Baltimore. That can’t always happen and it didn’t in this one, but this time around the Ravens were able to lean on defense and special teams to prevail. Next Gen stat of the game: Mark Andrews had seven reception for 82 yards and a touchdown on eight targets when aligned in the slot.

What to know: Lamar Jackson called game in the fourth quarter. In a matchup in which Jackson struggled for three quarters, he took control of the game when the Ravens needed him the most. After the Bengals took the lead with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter, Jackson ran four times for 31 yards — putting his head down and bolting up the middle of the defense — and completed a pair of passes to Mark Andrews for 15 yards to set up Justin Tucker’s winning 43-yard field goal. Before that winning drive, Jackson was 17-of-30 (56.7%) for 159 yards and one interception. Have the Ravens exorcised their fourth-quarter demons? No one should go that far, but it was huge that the Ravens didn’t fold this time. After Baltimore lost two leads of 17 or more points in its first two home games, it could have really affected the Ravens’ psyche if there was another fourth-quarter collapse. This win came down to the Ravens’ two most clutch players: Jackson and Tucker. The game winner marked Tucker’s 61st straight field goal made in the fourth quarter and overtime, which is the longest streak in NFL history.

Offensive line This game marked the return of Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley from an ankle injury after a nearly two-year absence. The 2016 first-round pick was basically on a pitch count as he alternated possessions with Patrick Mekari, which worked out nicely since both are recovering from injuries. Stanley ran well when he played, and the Ravens’ pass blocking held up for most of the game as the Bengals recorded only one sack. There were times when the Ravens allowed too much penetration on running plays, but Cincinnati has two strong defensive ends in Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. Right tackle Morgan Moses had a strong game, especially in the first half. Grade: B- Secondary This often-maligned group turned in a strong effort against one of the best receiving groups in the NFL. The Bengals finished with 190 passing yards, but the Ravens didn’t give up any big plays after allowing almost 1,000 passing yards in the past two meetings against Cincinnati. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were physical and got away with a lot of holding, but that’s a great strategy when few penalties are called. The Ravens also got a strong effort from rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams as the No. 3 cornerback. Safety Marcus Williams’ wrist injury looms large for this group. Grade: B

Five Thoughts After Ravens’ Win Over Bengals - Ryan Mink