Ravens vs. Bengals: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 was largely a defensive-centric battle. However, despite the lower-than-anticipated scoring output, it didn’t come without key highlights in all three phases for the Ravens.

Check out some of the top plays from yesterday's victory

Mark Andrews 11-yard touchdown catch: Andrews scored the first touchdown of the game from either team. It wound up being a big one, as the Ravens didn’t find the end zone again for the remainder of the night. The Ravens started their third drive of the game with good field position. After moving 39 yards downfield in six plays, Andrews found himself wide-open running a crosser route on third down. Jackson lofted a pass his way and Andrews walked untouched into the end zone. It was his fourth touchdown reception of the season.

QUEEN OF THE NORTH @Patrickqueen_ gets the INT

pic.twitter.com/UE70JpaxQc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

Patrick Queen interception: Just one play following a poorly-thrown interception by Lamar Jackson, Patrick Queen quickly flipped the field with an interception of his own. Queen dropped back into coverage and wasn’t seen by his former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, whose pass went directly to the linebacker. This was Queen’s first takeaway of the season after previously dropping two would-be interceptions in the past two games. This set up Justin Tucker to hit a 58-yard field goal a few plays later and give the Ravens a lead.

THE JUICEMAN!!!



pic.twitter.com/WRmB5jE68d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

Marcus Peters 12-yard sack: The Bengals second drive of the third quarter was a long one, aided in-part by Marcus Peters committing a 18-yard pass interference penalty on third down. He made up for that several plays later with this highlight sack on second-and-goal. Peters trucked Tyler Boyd for a 12-yard loss and prevented any chance of a successful “Cincy Special” play. The Bengals got the yards back on the next play but then turned the ball over downs, so Peters making this play was significant.

"JUSTIN TUCKER WINS IT FOR BALTIMORE!"



pic.twitter.com/Y7O5qHGo6A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal: Tucker hit four total field goals on the night and accounted for 12 of the team’s 19 total points. His 58-yarder in the third quarter was impressive, but it was this 43-yard connection to win the game that stole the show. Tucker has the clutch gene and again came through when the Ravens needed him most.