Ravens S Marcus Williams suffers dislocated wrist

According to Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, safety Marcus Williams will miss “significant” time due to a dislocated wrist.

"That's going to be a significant amount of time," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) October 10, 2022

The injury to Williams will hurt a Ravens secondary who has relied on him all season. Until the injury, Williams had played 100-percent of snaps for the defense. He also was tied for the lead with Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer in takeaways, with three interceptions and a fumble recovery heading into tonight’s game.

The Ravens signed Williams this offseason to a five-year, $70 million contract in March.

The Ravens will lean on Geno Stone and No. 14 overall pick Kyle Hamilton to replace Williams. Stone replaced Williams on Sunday against the Bengals, with Hamilton substituting in during different stretches of the game.