What are the odds? Ravens favored over the Giants in Week 6

Last week, DraftKings sportsbook favored the Baltimore Ravens by three points to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime. They were just about as spot on as you could get, with the Ravens defeating the Bengals 19-17. Now,

Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -5.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Ravens vs Giants Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200

The greatest knock on the Ravens the past month has been the defense, but the past two weeks they’ve bottled up both Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, holding them to a combined 430 yards passing. Though they’ll be without safety Marcus Williams, the Ravens aren’t going against a big-name quarterback as they’ve played against the past two weeks in Daniel Jones. However, this will be a challenging game with the Giants Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale hoping to trip up and confuse Lamar Jackson with his variety of pressures.

Overall, it’s a frustratingly perfect opening line, where the Ravens should take care of business against the Giants, but then again, so should many other teams this season.