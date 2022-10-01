Previewing the Ravens vs. Bills Week 4 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens play host to the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Both teams enter 2-1 with said loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 2-1

Buffalo Bills: 2-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: +3

OVER/UNDER: 51

Moneyline: Ravens +130; Bills -150

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 4-1

Bills: 1-4

(Bills beat the Ravens in the most recent game, in a 17-3 loss during the AFC Divisional Playoffs)

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 6-4

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

It’s a title fight on Sunday with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are utterly dominating.

Allen and the Bills offense dismantled the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and dropped 41 points the following week against the Tennessee Titans. But, they come off a poor performance against the Dolphins and look to get back to their winning ways in the Ravens’ stadium. No doubt, the Ravens’ secondary will be tested. They have not statistically improved against passing offenses, allowing the most passing yards so far this season.

Meanwhile, Jackson has even outperformed Allen, throwing 10 touchdowns, running in two more and winning AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Jackson’s arguably the No. 1 MVP candidate through three games and will look to continue his scorched-earth approach.

Left tackle will be a critical role for the Ravens on Sunday. It’s unknown if left tackle Ronnie Stanley will make his 2022 season debut. If not, rookie tackle Daniel Faalele may be thrust into action after doing so last week taking over for Patrick Mekari who suffered an injury. Faalele handled himself well for a rookie who had never played a down on the left side his entire college career.