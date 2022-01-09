The Ravens hold the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The end of the Baltimore Ravens 2021-2022 season ended on Sunday but their 2022-2023 season has just begun. Though there will first be free agency where they will assuredly both add and subtract numerous players, there’s also the 2022 NFL Draft. Their first pick in the draft, prior to any movement or trades, comes at No. 14. This is the lowest the Ravens have drafted since 2016, where they selected offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley with the No. 6 pick.

Along with the Ravens No. 14 pick come nine more draft picks, as the Ravens boast a five(!) fourth-round selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Full list of Ravens’ draft picks: