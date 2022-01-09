Ravens 2022 Schedule: Opponents for Baltimore

With their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens have been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 2021-2022 season. The loss also put the Ravens at 8-9 on the season, which ties the Cleveland Browns’ record. However, the Browns divisional record was 3-3, while the Ravens won only one of their six games in the division, which places them fourth in the AFC North.

Their fourth place finish now has the 2022-2023 schedule opponents confirmed. They’ll face off against the fourth-place teams in the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East.

Though a loss is not ideal and frowned upon to celebrate, it’s fair to say the 2022-2023 schedule could be far more kind to them than this seasons’ was, seeing as they faced an absolute gauntlet of playoff teams and playoff contenders. Of course, everything could change, but for now, the schedule appears more kind to them than this one was.