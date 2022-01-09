Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 final: 3 Winners and 7 Losers

It took overtime for the Ravens and Steelers to decide a winner, but a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell seals the Ravens’ fate 16-13.

Winners

Latavius Murray — Absolutely dominant today as he gashed the Steelers for 150 yards and a touchdown on only sixteen carries. He was one of two forms of offensive production on the day.

Mark Andrews — Heavily relied upon as always and did the most with what was possible. Andrews caught eight balls for 85 yards. He now boasts the best single-season receiving yards record and also the single-season receptions record.

Geno Stone — A great interception by the depth safety. It’s been good to have him back and also make plays when called on.

Losers*

*= This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best players.

The 2021-2022 season — Just a terrible way to end the season, really. Ravens went from 8-3 and first in the AFC to 8-9. Loss of players, bad bounces and a gauntlet of a schedule proved too great for these Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens — The Ravens needed the 15.5-point underdog Jaguars to win for their playoff hopes. The Jaguars held up their end of the bargain. Whether or not the other teams come through (New England, Las Vegas), the Ravens didn’t close it out when the information before them offered an opportunity.

Tyler Huntley — A poor outing to end the season. He’s done a good job filling in for Lamar Jackson this season but some poor turnovers in key situations hurt the team here.

The Secondary — Multiple dropped interceptions and bad coverage in the end game, albeit down to just two cornerbacks. The Ravens just didn’t have the defense to close it out.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — A drop in the endzone and a tough ball to catch on the sideline against safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was knocked out and incomplete.

Offensive playcalling — Rather frustrating to see Murray go off for huge gains and knowing the Steelers’ run defense was rated very poorly and not utilizing the rushing attack more. Huntley had struggled frequently and it felt there was opportunity to alleviate some of the mistakes and pressure by utilizing the run game more.

Injury — The Ravens were down to two cornerbacks. All three outside linebackers, Tyus Bowser, Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, exited the field at times due to injury. Patrick Queen was playing hurt; as was offensive tackle Patrick Mekari.