Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18: Inactives and Game Thread

The Ravens gear up for what is assumed the final game against Ben Roethlisberger as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Unfortunately for them, they also enter this game down a couple more starters.

It was already known that both quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Anthony Averett were not going to play in Sunday’s game after the injury report on Friday was released. That injury report also listed outside linebacker Odafe Oweh as doubtful and showed he had not practiced all week. Now, he’s been confirmed out.

Both tight end Tony Poljan and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack were called up from the practice squad yesterday but will be inactive for the game.

The Ravens have signed practice squad S Tony Jefferson to their 53-man roster.



They’ve also activated OT Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for TE Nick Boyle. NT Isaiah Mack and TE Tony Poljan were also promoted. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 8, 2022

Here are the Steelers’ inactives:

QB Dwayne Haskins P Corliss Waitman RB Anthony McFarland LB Tegray Scales OT Dan Moore Jr. DT Carlos Davis

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us :)

Go Ravens!