Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18: Inactives and Game Thread

Ravens enter the game without multiple starters

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens gear up for what is assumed the final game against Ben Roethlisberger as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Unfortunately for them, they also enter this game down a couple more starters.

It was already known that both quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Anthony Averett were not going to play in Sunday’s game after the injury report on Friday was released. That injury report also listed outside linebacker Odafe Oweh as doubtful and showed he had not practiced all week. Now, he’s been confirmed out.

Both tight end Tony Poljan and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack were called up from the practice squad yesterday but will be inactive for the game.

Here are the Steelers’ inactives:

  1. QB Dwayne Haskins
  2. P Corliss Waitman
  3. RB Anthony McFarland
  4. LB Tegray Scales
  5. OT Dan Moore Jr.
  6. DT Carlos Davis

