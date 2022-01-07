Friday Injury Report: Ravens officially rule out Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers

The injury report and game status designation for Friday has been released and it does not offer good news. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the regular season finale.

Ravens officially rule out Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Hrvxd5EtEZ — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) January 7, 2022

It does not come as much of a surprise that Jackson isn’t playing Sunday, seeing as he’s only practiced once over the past few weeks and he looked in rough shape during the media viewable portion. However, some held out hope he would come back and face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season finale.

This seems all but a formality after Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was going to start on Sunday.

Coach Harbaugh opens his press conference announcing that QB Tyler Huntley will start Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/KOnTNBrfh0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2022

Along with Jackson, the Ravens also cornerback Anthony Averett will be out for Sunday’s contest. Barring a new contract, we may have seen the last of Averett as a Baltimore Raven.

There are three players listed as questionable for Sunday, those being wide receiver Devin Duvernay and offensive linemen Ben Powers (foot) and Ben Cleveland (head).

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is listed as doubtful after missing last weeks game against the Los Angeles Rams.