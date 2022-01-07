 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 18

Join the BB staff in picking the winners for every game in the regular season finale!

By Frank Platko
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It’s been quite a regular season in the NFL. After 17 weeks of excitement and thrill, the first ever 18-week season in league history is winding to a close this weekend. There’s still much to be decided in terms of the playoff picture, so a lot is on the line in this jam-packed finale.

You’ve made it this far picking games week after week all season along with our writers here at Baltimore Beatdown. Let’s finish strong.

Updated standings:

  1. Dustin 173-82-1
  2. Jonas 170-85-1
  3. Kyle 169-86-1
  4. Spencer, BB readers 166-89-1
  5. Vasilis 160-95-1
  6. Frank 159-96-1
  7. Josh 154-101-1

Consensus picks —

  • Chiefs > Broncos (KC -10.5)
  • Cowboys > Eagles (DAL -7.5)
  • Vikings > Bears (MIN -3.5)
  • Browns > Bengals (CLE +6.5)
  • Packers > Lions (GB -3.5)
  • Titans > Texans (TEN -9.5)
  • Washington > Giants (WFT -6.5)
  • Buccaneers > Panthers (TB -7.5)
  • Patriots > Dolphins (NE -6.5)
  • Saints > Falcons (NO -4.5)
  • Bills > Jets (BUF -15.5)

Lone wolf picks —

  • Josh is the only writer bold enough to pick the Jaguars over the Colts, in what would be the biggest upset of the season (JAX +15.5)
  • Josh is also alone in rolling with the 49ers over the Rams (SF +5.5)
  • Vasilis likes the Seahawks to defeat the Cardinals on the road (SEA +5.5)

Poll

Who will win: Chiefs or Broncos?

view results
  • 90%
    Chiefs
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    Broncos
    (1 vote)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Cowboys or Eagles?

view results
  • 70%
    Cowboys
    (7 votes)
  • 30%
    Eagles
    (3 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bears or Vikings?

view results
  • 27%
    Bears
    (3 votes)
  • 72%
    Vikings
    (8 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bengals or Browns?

view results
  • 54%
    Bengals
    (6 votes)
  • 45%
    Browns
    (5 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Packers or Lions?

view results
  • 80%
    Packers
    (8 votes)
  • 20%
    Lions
    (2 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Colts or Jaguars?

view results
  • 58%
    Colts
    (7 votes)
  • 41%
    Jaguars
    (5 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Steelers or Ravens?

view results
  • 50%
    Steelers
    (7 votes)
  • 50%
    Ravens
    (7 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Titans or Texans?

view results
  • 80%
    Titans
    (8 votes)
  • 20%
    Texans
    (2 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Washington or Giants?

view results
  • 66%
    Washington
    (6 votes)
  • 33%
    Giants
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Panthers or Buccaneers?

view results
  • 22%
    Panthers
    (2 votes)
  • 77%
    Buccaneers
    (7 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Patriots or Dolphins?

view results
  • 77%
    Patriots
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Dolphins
    (2 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Saints or Falcons?

view results
  • 60%
    Saints
    (6 votes)
  • 40%
    Falcons
    (4 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Jets or Bills?

view results
  • 10%
    Jets
    (1 vote)
  • 90%
    Bills
    (9 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: 49ers or Rams?

view results
  • 33%
    49ers
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    Rams
    (6 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Seahawks or Cardinals?

view results
  • 8%
    Seahawks
    (1 vote)
  • 91%
    Cardinals
    (11 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Chargers or Raiders?

view results
  • 70%
    Chargers
    (7 votes)
  • 30%
    Raiders
    (3 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

