Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 18

It’s been quite a regular season in the NFL. After 17 weeks of excitement and thrill, the first ever 18-week season in league history is winding to a close this weekend. There’s still much to be decided in terms of the playoff picture, so a lot is on the line in this jam-packed finale.

You’ve made it this far picking games week after week all season along with our writers here at Baltimore Beatdown. Let’s finish strong.

Updated standings:

Dustin 173-82-1 Jonas 170-85-1 Kyle 169-86-1 Spencer, BB readers 166-89-1 Vasilis 160-95-1 Frank 159-96-1 Josh 154-101-1

Consensus picks —

Chiefs > Broncos (KC -10.5)

Cowboys > Eagles (DAL -7.5)

Vikings > Bears (MIN -3.5)

Browns > Bengals (CLE +6.5)

Packers > Lions (GB -3.5)

Titans > Texans (TEN -9.5)

Washington > Giants (WFT -6.5)

Buccaneers > Panthers (TB -7.5)

Patriots > Dolphins (NE -6.5)

Saints > Falcons (NO -4.5)

Bills > Jets (BUF -15.5)

Lone wolf picks —

Josh is the only writer bold enough to pick the Jaguars over the Colts, in what would be the biggest upset of the season (JAX +15.5)

Josh is also alone in rolling with the 49ers over the Rams (SF +5.5)

Vasilis likes the Seahawks to defeat the Cardinals on the road (SEA +5.5)

Poll Who will win: Chiefs or Broncos? Chiefs

Broncos vote view results 90% Chiefs (9 votes)

10% Broncos (1 vote) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Cowboys or Eagles? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 70% Cowboys (7 votes)

30% Eagles (3 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bears or Vikings? Bears

Vikings vote view results 27% Bears (3 votes)

72% Vikings (8 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bengals or Browns? Bengals

Browns vote view results 54% Bengals (6 votes)

45% Browns (5 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Packers or Lions? Packers

Lions vote view results 80% Packers (8 votes)

20% Lions (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Colts or Jaguars? Colts

Jaguars vote view results 58% Colts (7 votes)

41% Jaguars (5 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Steelers or Ravens? Steelers

Ravens vote view results 50% Steelers (7 votes)

50% Ravens (7 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Titans or Texans? Titans

Texans vote view results 80% Titans (8 votes)

20% Texans (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Washington or Giants? Washington

Giants vote view results 66% Washington (6 votes)

33% Giants (3 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Panthers or Buccaneers? Panthers

Buccaneers vote view results 22% Panthers (2 votes)

77% Buccaneers (7 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Patriots or Dolphins? Patriots

Dolphins vote view results 77% Patriots (7 votes)

22% Dolphins (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Saints or Falcons? Saints

Falcons vote view results 60% Saints (6 votes)

40% Falcons (4 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Jets or Bills? Jets

Bills vote view results 10% Jets (1 vote)

90% Bills (9 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: 49ers or Rams? 49ers

Rams vote view results 33% 49ers (3 votes)

66% Rams (6 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Seahawks or Cardinals? Seahawks

Cardinals vote view results 8% Seahawks (1 vote)

91% Cardinals (11 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now