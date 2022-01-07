Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 18

It’s been quite a regular season in the NFL. After 17 weeks of excitement and thrill, the first ever 18-week season in league history is winding to a close this weekend. There’s still much to be decided in terms of the playoff picture, so a lot is on the line in this jam-packed finale.
You’ve made it this far picking games week after week all season along with our writers here at Baltimore Beatdown. Let’s finish strong.
Updated standings:
- Dustin 173-82-1
- Jonas 170-85-1
- Kyle 169-86-1
- Spencer, BB readers 166-89-1
- Vasilis 160-95-1
- Frank 159-96-1
- Josh 154-101-1
Consensus picks —
- Chiefs > Broncos (KC -10.5)
- Cowboys > Eagles (DAL -7.5)
- Vikings > Bears (MIN -3.5)
- Browns > Bengals (CLE +6.5)
- Packers > Lions (GB -3.5)
- Titans > Texans (TEN -9.5)
- Washington > Giants (WFT -6.5)
- Buccaneers > Panthers (TB -7.5)
- Patriots > Dolphins (NE -6.5)
- Saints > Falcons (NO -4.5)
- Bills > Jets (BUF -15.5)
Lone wolf picks —
- Josh is the only writer bold enough to pick the Jaguars over the Colts, in what would be the biggest upset of the season (JAX +15.5)
- Josh is also alone in rolling with the 49ers over the Rams (SF +5.5)
- Vasilis likes the Seahawks to defeat the Cardinals on the road (SEA +5.5)
Poll
Who will win: Chiefs or Broncos?
-
90%
Chiefs
-
10%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win: Cowboys or Eagles?
-
70%
Cowboys
-
30%
Eagles
Poll
Who will win: Bears or Vikings?
-
27%
Bears
-
72%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win: Bengals or Browns?
-
54%
Bengals
-
45%
Browns
Poll
Who will win: Packers or Lions?
-
80%
Packers
-
20%
Lions
Poll
Who will win: Colts or Jaguars?
-
58%
Colts
-
41%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win: Steelers or Ravens?
-
50%
Steelers
-
50%
Ravens
Poll
Who will win: Titans or Texans?
-
80%
Titans
-
20%
Texans
Poll
Who will win: Washington or Giants?
-
66%
Washington
-
33%
Giants
Poll
Who will win: Panthers or Buccaneers?
-
22%
Panthers
-
77%
Buccaneers
Poll
Who will win: Patriots or Dolphins?
-
77%
Patriots
-
22%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win: Saints or Falcons?
-
60%
Saints
-
40%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win: Jets or Bills?
-
10%
Jets
-
90%
Bills
Poll
Who will win: 49ers or Rams?
-
33%
49ers
-
66%
Rams
Poll
Who will win: Seahawks or Cardinals?
-
8%
Seahawks
-
91%
Cardinals
Poll
Who will win: Chargers or Raiders?
-
70%
Chargers
-
30%
Raiders
