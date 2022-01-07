Ravens News 1/7: Walk-off Winners and more

So much of the Ravens’ future is shrouded in uncertainty, almost held captive by the franchise’s most important question: Just how much do they value quarterback Lamar Jackson? But even a megadeal extension wouldn’t neatly set up the team’s offseason dominos, not with a volatile free-agent market, developing 2022 draft class and the uncertain future of some aging Ravens. The 33-year-old Smith, who like the 35-year-old Campbell is not signed beyond this season, said Wednesday that he’s joked every year since he arrived in Baltimore that he was considering retirement. “But to actually really think about it, it’s too surreal, to be honest,” he said. The 2011 first-round pick has played in just nine games this season, sidelined for stretches by injuries — a bugaboo throughout his 11 years — and the coronavirus. But he played every defensive snap in an essentially must-win game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, allowing just one catch on two targets for 6 yards. “When the time comes,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday, “he always shows up and plays good football.” The Ravens’ 20-19 loss left Smith feeling even more conflicted about his future. “I don’t know, man,” he recalled thinking to himself. “I can probably still play.”

Lamar Jackson injured his ankle relatively early in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He’s missed the last three weeks, and Baltimore hasn’t won a game since Week 12. Although Tyler Huntley and even Josh Johnson have filled in well for the Ravens, they haven’t been able to win. Even with their individual success, there’s a major difference between what they bring to the table and a former NFL MVP. This is one of the most difficult games to predict because of Jackson’s status. If he were healthy — or at least healthy enough to use his legs — I’d prefer the Ravens. I don’t love a hobbled Jackson stuck in the pocket with T.J. Watt on the other side, though. With that being said, it’s impossible to trust Ben Roethlisberger’s arm at this point, and the quickest way to beat the Ravens defense is through the air. I trust Diontae Johnson to make big plays, but will that truly be enough? Steelers vs. Ravens Prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

NFL picks against the spread - Sheil Kapadia

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) | 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS Playoff implications: The Steelers can get in with a win, a Colts loss and the Raiders-Chargers game ending in anything but a tie. The Ravens can get in with a win, a Chargers loss, a Colts loss and a Dolphins loss. No fan outside of Pittsburgh wants to see the Steelers in the playoffs. I’m not even sure Steelers fans want to see them in the playoffs. They have just been such a tough watch all season. Having said that, this is a rivalry game, and we don’t know if Lamar Jackson is returning. The Ravens have lost five in a row. I’ll take the points. The pick: Steelers (+5.5)