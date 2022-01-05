Mark Andrews voted Ravens 2021 MVP by local media; also earns “good guy” award

Each season, local media and the Baltimore chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America vote on two awards: Ravens Most Valuable Player and the media “Good Guy” award for “going above and beyond to accommodate reporters and provide helpful insight throughout the 2021 season.” It was announced this morning that the recipient of both, a first in team history, is tight end Mark Andrews.

From the press release:

“The Pro Bowl tight end enters Week 18 having already set a new single-season franchise record with 1,276 receiving yards. Andrews needs only one reception to record the second 100-catch season in team history and five more to break Derrick Mason’s single-season record of 103 set in 2007.

“Having caught touchdowns from three different quarterbacks this season, the 2018 third-round pick out of Oklahoma enters the regular-season finale leading all NFL tight ends in catches and receiving yards and is tied for first with nine touchdown receptions.”

Andrews has been the guy all year. During training camp he was looked at as “one of the best Ravens.” Then, after receiving signing a four-year contract extension, Andrews approach to the game only intensified. After all, he signed the extension in September and now in January, he’s the new franchise record holder for single-season receiving yards.