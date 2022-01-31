John Harbaugh Plans to Have Greg Roman Return as Offensive Coordinator in 2022

John Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon to conduct his end of season press conference. The main topic on fans minds: Will Greg Roman be coaching for the 2022 Ravens? Harbaugh answered that he plans to have Roman return.

Fans have overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval for Roman this season, but Harbaugh said he’ll be moving forward with him in 2022.

“I’m planning on Greg to be back.” Harbaugh said. “I believe Greg plans to be back. That’s the plan, and I’m excited about that.”

A possible reason Roman is expected to return in 2022 is due to the abundance of injuries the offense sustained. By the seasons end, the Ravens were on their third quarterback of the season, with Lamar Jackson sidelined for six games. They were also missing All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and two starting-caliber running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Even with the injuries, Harbaugh noted the offense was and has been successful.

“Offensively, we’ve done some pretty darn good things here over the past three years,” Harbaugh said. “I think we have a really good vision and understanding of what we want to build offensively.

“We were the third best offense in football in three-and-outs. Which is a good thing. But the problem is we didn’t sustain enough drives. So we get two or three first downs and then we get stopped and forced to punt.”

Prior to Jackson’s injury, the Ravens were well on their way to a playoff appearance, with the team at one point being the No. 1 team in the AFC. However, more injuries on both sides of the ball hit a breaking point and the team could no longer overcome such difficult losses.

Harbaugh did have criticisms for himself and the offense, noting that they were getting the yards but failing to sustain drives.

“We came up short this year in a lot of ways. If you look at it and take a step back, it’s kind of interesting what we did,” Harbaugh said. “We gained a lot of yards but we didn’t do a good enough job of turning yards into points. That’s really what it boiled down to.”

Interestingly, Harbaugh noted they didn’t have good enough field position, citing some defensive struggles. He also mentioned their struggles lack of big plays in the back half of the season and their turnovers in the red zone.

“We were sixth in offensive yards per game which we knew that but we were 17th in points,” Harbaugh said. “Why? Well, our field position wasn’t very good. We didn’t do a very good job of establishing field position all the time because we gave up some yards on defense. That’s kind of part of the deal.”