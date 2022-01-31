Bills Request to Interview Ravens WR Coach Tee Martin for Offensive Coordinator Position

With the annual head coach hiring cycle snatching some of the top play-callers away from contending teams, opportunities for ascending position coaches are on the rise.

The Baltimore Ravens happen to employ several up-and-comers on their coaching staff. During his end-of-season press conference on Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh shared that one of them has a chance interview for play-calling position elsewhere:

Harbaugh announces Tee Martin has been requested to be interviewed for the Bills OC position. — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) January 31, 2022

Martin joined the Ravens coaching staff last offseason, along with passing game coordinator Kieth Williams. They almost instantly became fan favorites for their expertise in developing young wide receivers. Under Martin's tutelage and guidance, the franchise's historically much-maligned position group thrived in way it hasn't in half a decade.

Third-year pro Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown became the first Ravens’ wide receiver to reach 1,000 yards. First-round rookie Rashod Bateman hit the ground running when he got healthy and emerged as a playmaker down the stretch, and some of the other young players at the position showed promise when given the opportunity.

While 2021 was his first year coaching at the professional level, Martin's extensive offensive background stretches back to his playing career as a quarterback in both college and the NFL. He was a star quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1996-99, led the program to a national title in 1998 and went on to get drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He began his coaching career at the collegiate level in 2009 at New Mexico as a quarterbacks coach, but has been coaching wide receivers since 2010. The last position he held in college was at his alma mater Tennessee from 2019-20 where, in addition to coaching wide receivers, he was also the passing game coordinator and assistant head coach.

In between that time was a seven-year stint at USC where he helped develop talented wideouts such as Robert Woods, Nelson Agalor, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Michael Pittman Jr.