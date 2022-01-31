Ravens Mock Draft Monday Volume 2: Big boys dominate the latest projections

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The second wave of mock drafts are starting to come out and here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

C Tyler Linderbaum

"The team's success with eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda could prompt general manager Eric DeCosta to fish in the Hawkeye pond again when searching for a potential replacement for pending free agent Bradley Bozeman. As an exceptional athlete with a refined technical game, Linderbaum could step in and dominate from Day 1." - Bucky Brooks, NFL Network

“This offense doesn’t fire on all cylinders without a dominant offensive line, and upgrades are necessary this offseason, both at tackle and along the interior. In this scenario, the best value comes inside, where the Ravens land the rare center prospect worthy of a top-15 selection.” - Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Less than 5 minutes into Tyler Linderbaum tape and he’s already one of my favorite prospects pic.twitter.com/bYA6QpzWUc — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisBU) January 25, 2022

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries

"Karlaftis is another player who could go higher than he’s currently mocked here. Purdue’s strong base end was a monster all season, and at times he got the same double- and triple-team treatment that we saw with Aidan Hutchinson. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has the size and strength to hold up and penetrate off the edge. He won’t be the quickest player or the most flexible edge-bender, but his hands are so violent and fast. He disengaged blocks as quickly as anyone in this class. If the Ravens have that defensive line need some are projecting, they’d sprint to the podium for this guy." - Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Studying Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis. Easy to make Ryan Kerrigan comparison. Natural feel as a rusher, excellent hands & effort. pic.twitter.com/Pfw6847F1w — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 8, 2021

CB Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, one interception

"The Ravens' secondary was decimated by injuries this season; Jimmy Smith is in the final year of his deal and Marcus Peters and Tavon Young are set to hit free agency after next season. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season." - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Andrew Booth Jr. thread—



Booth is bailing and showcasing his insane athleticism and ball skills. Does a nice job keeping his feet active at the stem, leveraging the sideline, then gets FREAKY to attack the ball.



This dude is so fun to watch it’s nuts. pic.twitter.com/XvpSjL0JUD — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 12, 2022

CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks

“Gardner played at Cincinnati but his style is an exquisite fit in Baltimore. The Ravens are a press-man team — although that could change after the departure of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale — and Gardner is an on-and-island corner.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his long frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field.” - Zach Patraw, SI.com

"In a division that boasts some insane WR talent, the Ravens need to do everything they can to keep their secondary a strength. “Sauce” is a smooth athlete in space and has all the makings of a lockdown corner." - Kyle Yates, Fantasy Pros

IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

"The first interior lineman taken, Kenyon Green shores up the Baltimore Ravens line on the inside. Green is a strong man with impressive hand usage and a mauling attitude in the run game. And he offers plenty of upside in the passing game. As the Ravens need help at a bevy of positions on the inside, Green gives them the flexibility to plug and play him wherever most needed. He’s so good that he’ll give Ravens fans memories of Marshal Yanda.” - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

“Lamar Jackson’s at his best when he’s on the move, but that mobility should be up to him instead of being thrust upon him by shaky offensive line play. Jackson was sacked 38 times this year, far and away a career high, and he’s the future of the org. They need to keep him clean. Green is gigantic and is probably a Top 10 talent, so this could be a relative steal.” - NBC Sports Philadelphia

Against Alabama, Kenyon Green (LG #55) showed good instincts and adjusted to the different looks the Alabama defense threw his way. For example, the play above Alabama looks to execute a twist between their defensive tackles but Green handles it well. pic.twitter.com/0ugf02Pme6 — john.herndon.storyteller (@JohnHerndonJr) January 20, 2022

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

2021 stats: 10 games, 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception

"The Ravens ended the season with an injury-riddled mess at cornerback. They need to rejuvenate their coverage to boost their blitzing scheme. Elam's strength and length stand out. He is very efficient in coverage because of his athleticism." - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Kaiir Elam is elite. (Really impressive throw from Bryce Young) pic.twitter.com/aYP6LwgMPn — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 19, 2021

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

2021 stats: 11 games, 58 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble

"14 is the highest selection spot the Ravens have had since selecting Ronnie Stanley at #6 in 2016. Another stud OT would be a welcome selection in 2022, however, we've already established that the defense is in need of more urgent attention. It's conceivable that Baltimore don't bring back any of their veteran, defensive free agents. Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Jimmy Smith, Justin Houston, and Pernell McPhee should only be retained if they accept value, 1-year deals. Most won't return and an injection of youth at the Defensive Tackle position is overdue." - David Payne, Draft Tek

“The Ravens have a knack for finding mid-to-late first-round studs and Leal has a chance to be the next one. This blurb from TDN’s scouting report of Leal says it all: “Leal possesses rare size, athleticism, and functional strength that makes him a dominant and versatile defensive lineman.” Yep. Sounds like a Raven.” - Bryan Perez, The Draft Network

Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal (6031, 290, Jr.) is a maturely built 4i-tech. that plays multiple alignments up front. Strong as an ox, he’s a ready-made run defender that has plenty of shock and shed ability, but must continue to make strides as a pass rusher.https://t.co/J9kBGTzEFq pic.twitter.com/u53NzrpRMc — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) May 24, 2021

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss

“Baltimore did a great job against the run this season, but it has some aging veterans along the interior defensive line, and the linebackers have left a lot to be desired. Davis would allow the Ravens to continue with a physical identity and give the team that talented nose tackle that it has had with Haloti Ngata, Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams and others.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

“Some people hate nose tackles in Round 1. Some people love them. If I can be a sort of mediator here, you’re both wrong. Provided that their talent matches the billing, nose tackles can be worth it in Round 1 — if they land in the right scheme. If your scheme requires a 6’6″, 340-pound man to two-gap on early downs and free up opportunities for other rushers (as Baltimore’s does), then you have the green light to pick human mountain Jordan Davis.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

“Davis is a wall of humanity listed at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, he is virtually unblockable by a single offensive lineman. Intimidating and terrifyingly agile, Davis obliterates plays and alters game plans. The Ravens may choose to move on from veteran nose tackle, and 33-year-old unrestricted free agent, Brandon Williams.” - NBC Sports Chicago

Jordan Davis shooting the gap, splitting a (poorly executed) double team, and securing a TFL. pic.twitter.com/i6Ktz9aSmV — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 26, 2022

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“There’s a strong likelihood that Charles Cross doesn’t make it past the Denver Broncos at pick No. 9. If he does, the big man from Mississippi State should absolutely be welcomed with open arms in Baltimore. Cross comes with two years of starting experience at left tackle. Don’t let his college offense fool you, either — Cross is more than equipped to handle a run-first scheme. He didn’t get to showcase it often, but when he did get out in front of his running backs, Cross made mincemeat of defenders in open space. He’s dominant at the point of attack and showcased his athleticism and strength — albeit a limited sample size — in the run game. Ronnie Stanley has played seven games over the past two seasons, so an insurance policy who can also play right tackle in the meantime is a no-brainer.” - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

“Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy recently, which could spark the Ravens to address tackle. Ekwonu was an All-American in 2021, with plenty of experience on the left side of the line.” - Seth Trachtman, Yard Barker