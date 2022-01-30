Wisconsin signs Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram to be new offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens plucked their new defensive coordinator from the college ranks when they signed Mike MacDonald to serve in the same position he held for the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines in 2021. On Saturday, they got a member of their coaching staff poached by a different Big Ten team when Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram signed a deal to be the new offensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers according to reports and the Ravens themselves.

SOURCE: Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram is signed on to become the new offensive coordinator at Wisconsin. The 49-year-old former NFL WR has been an NFL assistant for the past decade. @jaypo1961 first reported the hire. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 29, 2022

Per official source: Bobby Engram is #Badgers new offensive coordinator. Signed, sealed and delivered. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) January 29, 2022

Engram has spent the last eight years on the Ravens’ offensive coaching staff serving as the wide receiver coach from 2014-18 and did his best work over the last three seasons as the tight coach. Under his guidance and tutelage, Mark Andrews has made two Pro Bowls, been named First Team All-Pro, broke franchise receiving records, and established himself as arguably the best in the game.

Prior to becoming a coach in the league in 2011, Engram played in the NFL for 14 years from 1996 to 2009. He was drafted in the second round out of Penn State by the Chicago Bears and went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs as well. He recorded 650 receptions, 7751 receiving yards, and 35 touchdowns in his career.

Engram will be joining a staff under Head Coach Paul Chryst who he previously served alongside while he was a wide receivers coach at the University Pittsburgh from 2012-13. His son, Dean Engram, plays for the Badgers as a defensive back and punt returner so his fire will serve as a family reunion of sorts as well.

He has been a beloved member of the Baltimore community during his time with the team. The Bobbi Engram Foundation was named in the memory of his late daughter, Bobbi, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 20 as a result of complications from sickle cell disease. The foundation was established by Engram and his family to provide resources for sickle cell anemia patients.