Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Conference Championships

Last week’s divisional round has been dubbed by many as the greatest weekend of football in NFL history — and for good reason.

All four games were decided by one possession and came down to the wire. The first three winners won via a walk-off field goal while the Sunday night game was concluded in overtime after a wild back-and-forth finish.

It will be almost impossible for the conference championship round to top what we saw this past weekend, but both games figure to be promising. Join some of our writers in predicting what will unfold below!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 3:00pm EST

The Chiefs are back in the AFC title game for the fourth straight year. The Bengals have not played in this spot since 1988. These two teams played each other in the regular season several weeks ago and Cincinnati emerged with a 34-31 victory.

Last week, the Bengals clawed their way to a 19-16 win over the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Tennessee. The Chiefs outlasted the Bills in a wild, high-scoring overtime affair. The latter is favored at home in this matchup by exactly a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 6:30pm EST

The second game of the weekend features two familiar NFC West foes. The Rams and 49ers will do battle for the third time this season — the latter having swept the season series 2-0. To that point, the 49ers have won six straight games over the Rams and Kyle Shanahan has a 7-3 record over Sean McVay head-to-head.

Nevertheless, the Rams are favored in this game by just a shade over a field goal. Los Angeles is coming off a rollercoaster victory over the Buccaneers while the 49ers upset the one-seeded Packers on the road. This game is being played in SoFi Stadium, which is where the Super Bowl will be held in two weeks.