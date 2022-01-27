Ravens announce Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator

The Ravens have announced Mike Macdonald has become the new defensive coordinator.

We have hired Mike Macdonald as our defensive coordinator.



Macdonald, prior to joining Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to become the Wolverine’s defensive coordinator, spent seven seasons with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. He served as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach with the Ravens.

Macdonald’s defense was instrumental in Michigan becoming the best team in the Big 10 in 2021. He also had a hand in developing Aidan Hutchinson into becoming one of the best edge prospects of late.

Here’s potential No. 1 pick Aidan Hutchinson on how Mike Macdonald changed his career after taking over at Michigan.



“Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through,” Harbaugh stated. “During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

“Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country’s best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore.”

