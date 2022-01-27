Ravens announce Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator

The Ravens have announced Mike Macdonald has become the new defensive coordinator.
We have hired Mike Macdonald as our defensive coordinator.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 28, 2022
Macdonald, prior to joining Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to become the Wolverine’s defensive coordinator, spent seven seasons with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. He served as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach with the Ravens.
Macdonald’s defense was instrumental in Michigan becoming the best team in the Big 10 in 2021. He also had a hand in developing Aidan Hutchinson into becoming one of the best edge prospects of late.
Here’s potential No. 1 pick Aidan Hutchinson on how Mike Macdonald changed his career after taking over at Michigan.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 26, 2022
“Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through,” Harbaugh stated. “During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.
“Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country’s best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore.”
Below is an excerpt from the Baltimore Ravens press release.
“In his lone season coordinating Michigan’s defense, Macdonald helped guide the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals. While in Ann Arbor, Macdonald’s unit produced the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring defense (17.4 ppg), while finishing 20th in yards per game allowed (330.9) and 11th in red zone touchdown efficiency (45.7%). Macdonald also played an instrumental role in the standout performance of DE Aidan Hutchinson, who earned first-team All-American honors and was a Heisman Trophy finalist after producing a career high and single-season school record 14 sacks.”
From 2018-20, Macdonald led a Ravens’ linebackers corps that helped Baltimore produce the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense (307.8 ypg) during that span, while also permitting the league’s fewest points per game (18.2). Veteran linebackers Matthew Judon (2019-20) and C.J. Mosley (2018) also each earned Pro Bowl nods under Macdonald’s tutelage. (With Macdonald as a member of the defensive staff, Mosley was a four-time Pro Bowler – 2014, 2016-18 – and became the team’s first-ever rookie Pro Bowler in 2014.)
