Longtime Raven Anthony Levine Sr. Retires

After 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and earning two Super Bowl championships, special teams ace Anthony Levine Sr. has retired from playing football.

"My goal was to make it to the NFL.. not knowing that I'd play in the best organization in the world."



Co-Cap announces his retirement @ALevine41 pic.twitter.com/BMBgxVQX5i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 26, 2022

According to the press release, Levine will transition into a scouting and coaching assistant role for the Ravens in 2022.

Levine was a beloved figure with the Ravens who was even called an ‘honorary member’ of the Ravens special teams group “The Wolfpack,” by former Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg.

It speaks volumes that upon the news of Levine calling it the end of his playing career, the General Manager, Head Coach, current Special Teams Coordinator and former Special Teams Coordinator all make statements.

Below are quotes from the Ravens Press Release.

Eric DeCosta – Ravens Executive Vice President & General Manager

“Anthony Levine is one of those rare players who beat the odds and became one of the best special teamers in the league over a 10-year span. ‘Co-Cap’ epitomizes mental grit, physical toughness and intelligence, and he has an uncanny ability to rally others. He also excelled on every phase of special teams and contributed on defense as a safety, nickel, dime and many other important roles. Anthony is a forever Raven, as selfless as they come. We wish him the very best in his retirement as a player and can’t wait to see what challenges he takes on next.”

John Harbaugh – Ravens Head Coach

“Tough, smart, persistent and dependable, Anthony represents the very best of what it means to be a Raven. A relentless competitor and man of high character, Anthony poured every part of himself into the team. He worked tirelessly to become one of the NFL’s best special teams players, and he could always be relied upon to contribute at a high level on defense – no matter the role he was asked to play. Most importantly, Anthony is a terrific leader of men and someone who helped his teammates become the very best versions of themselves. It’s been a privilege to coach Anthony for the past 10 years, and I am grateful to forever call him a friend.”

Chris Horton – Ravens Special Teams Coordinator

“Anthony Levine has been an integral part of the Ravens, and I want to thank him for all the great things he’s brought to this organization, not only as a player, but as a teammate and friend.

“When you look at his career and what he’s done on and off the field, it’s been remarkable. For an undrafted player to gain the kind of admiration that he has, it says a lot about who he is as a person and as a player.

“When I first took over as the special teams coordinator, Anthony was the first guy I brought up to the office, and I reiterated to him what I expected from him as the voice of our unit. He’s the kind of player you can count on day-in and day-out to get the guys playing at the level we needed them to play in order for us to uphold our standard as one of the best special teams units in this league.

“For 10 years, Anthony has terrorized opponents on the field. He has earned the utmost respect of coaches and players around the league. When reflecting on Anthony’s career, one thing we always talked about is that the tape is our resume. When you saw No. 41 playing on tape, you knew he was gaining the appreciation of the 31 other teams who were watching.

“No matter what he chooses to do after football, I know Anthony will be successful because of the dedication and passion he puts into whatever he is doing. I’m looking forward to seeing the next great chapter of his life.”

Jerry Rosburg – Former Ravens Associate Head Coach & Special Teams Coordinator

“Anthony Levine’s stellar NFL career can be attributed to his unique combination of talents and stout heart. He has been the first man down the field on kickoff coverage for nearly a decade; he has blocked the opponent’s best players on the return phases; and he has captained the punt team with a vigorous spirit.

“His versatility on defense is witnessed by having played cornerback, safety and linebacker. He has taken numerous young players under his wing to guide them through the challenges of life in the NFL. His skill, effort and leadership have anchored an unprecedented era of special teams success for the Ravens.

“Anthony retires with my enduring respect, gratitude and love.”